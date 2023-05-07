From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Owerri federal constituency has thrown its weight behind Governor Hope Uzodimma’s second term aspiration to govern Imo State.

The constituency reached its agreement to support Uzodimma after a meeting of the Nzuko Owerri General Assembly (NOGA) held at the residence of one of its members,Jerry Chukwueke at the weekend.

Communique from the meeting read by President of NOGA,Dan Ikpeazu stated thus “That whereas Owerri zone is currently at the rear of the equation as regards holding the office of the governor compared with other zones, and whereas Orlu zone, with the highest number of years in the office and still presently on the saddle.

“NOGA maintains that the justice and equity of the matter favours Owerri Zone to produce the next governor after Senator Hope Uzodinma.

“Viewed from the constitutionality of elective representation, NOGA concedes that Governor Hope Uzodinma is entitled to ask for re-election for a second term. It is not in doubt that he has given good account of himself in the development of the state to merit re-election by Imo people.

“That for the dream of having the governor of Owerri extraction realized within the shortest expected period, the Assembly agrees that it requires a symbiotic relationship between owerri zone and Governor Hope Uzodinma to support each other, with Owerri showing good faith and supporting the re-election of the governor.

“It is our contention that the next governor of Owerri extraction after Governor Hope Uzodinma should be elected from Owerri Federal Constituency for the reason that both Mbaitoli/Ikeduru and Mbaise micro zones have at different times produced governors, except Owerri Federal Constituency. With this done, equity will be seen to have been served.

Elders from all the three zones of the State had earlier urged the governor to commence the new charter of equity they had agreed upon,which allows the incumbent to complete his tenure while another zone take over from him.

Meanwhile, the chairman of Owerri Traditional rulers council and deputy chairman of the State traditional institution, Eze Akujuobi Osuagwu has cautioned the governorship candidates of the various parties to shurn any action or speech that will rekindle the security situation in the State.

He particularly warned against hate speeches by the candidates and their political parties.

He said ” As a father of the State,what we would not want at this period is people talking in manner that will ignite the already peace we are enjoying in this State now,we on our own part will also try to give the governor the maximum support to let peace reign in Imo”.