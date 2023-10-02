From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Traditional rulers from Owerri senatorial zone of Imo State have called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to free the leader of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, from detention, saying his release will reduce the insecurity in the South East region.

They also urged the South East governors to explore other channels to effect the release of the Biafra agitator.

The monarchs also commended Governor Hope Uzodimma for successfully hosting the South East Economic and Security summit in Owerri, Imo State.

Chairman of Owerri zone council of Traditional Rulers and Deputy Chairman of Imo council of Traditional Rulers, Akujobi Osuagwu (Ezikoche II of Awaka Ancient Kingdom), who made the call yesterday, said the release of Kanu would reduce insecurity in the region.

He said: “We, the traditional rulers from Owerri zone, are appealing to the Federal Government under the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the freedom of Kanu, which we believe if released will bring down the security tension in the region. We also urge our governors in the South East to explore other channels in collaboration with the Federal Government in effecting the release of the Biafra leader.

“We are also appealing to the politicians vying for public office this forthcoming November 11, Imo governorship election, to guard their comments and prevent the state from sliding into crisis. We urge them to avoid commenting on issues of insecurity as campaign message.”