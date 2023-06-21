From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) said that in the past four years, it had recovered stolen assets valued at 454.805 billion Naira.

ICPC Deputy Director, Planning Research and Statistics, Mr Jude Okoye, disclosed this at a two-day training session for journalists organized by the Commission in Abuja on Monday.

He stated that during that time, the Commission had also recorded 90 convictions in the 4,737 cases it was investigating.

He noted that so many of the cases were still ongoing in various courts.

Using the Constituency and Executive Project Tracking Initiatives, Okoye pointed out, that the Commission was able to track 3422 projects.

While giving a breakdown of the recovered loot, he said, “9.341 billion naira was cash recovery in ICPC account and 67.236 billion Naira from ICPC Intervention Investigation, while 257.492 billion Naira were funds restrained through final forfeiture.”

The Deputy Director explained that the sum of 2.865 billion Naira was recovered from Constituency and Executive Project Tracking Initiatives CEPTI and other assets.

Another 45.280 billion Naira Mr. Oke noted, were from CEPTI completed projects on the return of contractors.

He also said that ICPC recovered 26.573 billion Naira from cash restrained through budget tracking.

Okoye urged journalists and Nigerians to join the battle against corruption while reaffirming the ICPC’s commitment to working in concert with other law enforcement officials and international aid organizations to that end.