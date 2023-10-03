From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The United Patriots Assembly of Nigeria (UPAN) has called on the Nigerian governors to emulate the management of BUA Cement Plc and cut down their over-bloated security votes or sincerely commit a bogus portion of their security votes to law enforcement agencies as part of their sacrifices to the country.

The national facilitator of the group, Aiyamenkhue Edokpolo, made the call in Benin City while reacting to the reduction of BUA Cement prices.

He said BUA’s reduction in prices of cement from N5,700 to N3,500 is N2, 200 which represents 39 per cent.

Edokpolo added that by putting 39 per cent differentials in our economy, the multiplier effect is huge.

Edokpolo said the 39 percent profit in any business is a huge mark adding that let all other cement producers do the same, then the boom in the construction industry will escalate tremendously.

He maintained that the construction industry is one of the biggest catalysts in any economy and when it experiences a boom, it helps to further strengthen the nation’s economy.

He pointed out that by this voluntary intervention, BUA Cement Plc, has earned itself unanimous patriotic applause from Nigerians as one of Africa’s Patriotic Corporate Personality, and the company is exceedingly deserving of this award by a cross-section of pan Nigerians through the instrumentation of the United Patriots Assembly of Nigeria.

The national facilitator of the group said that now that BUA management has crashed down their prices of cement, it should be protected by the federal government from any oppressive forces from any angles.

“We call on the federal government to take proactive steps to deter any unscrupulous conspiracy against BUA Cement by fellow competitors within or outside the country.

‘We also sue for a collateral emulation of this heartwarming poverty-alleviation initiative by major cement competitors, in order to stimulate an overwhelming prosperity for all Nigerians”, Edokpolo said.

He further called on all Nigerians to redouble their efforts and make more sacrifices for the interest of the country.

“As we mark our 63rd anniversary as a nation and our 60th anniversary as a Republic, Nigerians must double up in the spirit of plausible sacrifices in order to enlarge our coast of unity, opportunity, and prosperity.

“We urge state governors to emulate BUA Cement Plc by reducing their seemingly over-bloated security votes likewise or sincerely committing a bogus portion of their security votes to law enforcement agencies.

“There are two choices before any citizen of any nation, the choice of deliberately sacrificing for her prosperity, or seeking to frustrate the prospects of prosperity.

“So, if we resolve to uplift our country, upwardly mobile commitment to her progress is non-negotiable.

“We urge all Nigerians to reward BUA Cement Plc with greater host community hospitality, patronage and voluntary support to the corporate brand,” Edokpolo said.