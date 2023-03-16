From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

About 15,000 security agents have been deployed for the Governorship and House of Assembly elections across Delta State this Saturday.

Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of the South-South zone, Mr. Moses Jitoboh made this known in Asaba on Thursday.

Jitoboh said about 11,000 police officers would be on duty, adding they would be complemented with over 4,000 operatives from sister security agencies..

Jitoboh said the operatives would demonstrate high level of professionalism in discharging their assigned roles during the election, noting that their performance in the February 25 national elections was adequately recognized by the global community.

He debunked rumours that an unnamed governorship candidate had influenced the deployment of three commissioners of police to the state with a view to helping him compromise the process.

“That is an allegation, the police is very apolitical in the elections, we are here to protect lives and property.

“In politics, everybody casts aspersions to suit their personal interest. We are here to do our job professionally.

“The officers that are here are men have prove credentials, they have integrity to protect. They can’t be compromised,” he said.

Jitoboh called on residents of the state to go about their lawful duties, urging them to come out on election day and vote for the candidate of their choice without fear of molestation.