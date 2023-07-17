From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

In continuation of its social responsibility duties, the Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital (NAUTH), Nnewi, Anambra State on Tuesday at its Comprehensive Health Centre (CHC), Ukpo treated over 1,000 patients of diverse ailments free of charge in honour of Prince Engr. Arthur Eze (Ozoigbondu).

The 2023 programme termed medical and surgical outreach in collaboration with Don Destine Global Link Limited at the health centre featured surgeries; medical consultation; health promotion; eye care and glasses, all free.

According to the Head, CHC, Ukpo, Dr Chioma Ajator, five communities of Ukpo; Abba; Ifitedunu; Abagana in Njikoka Local Governement Area and Awka were the beneficiaries of the medical outreach organised to attend to the patients whose turnout she described as very impressive.

“We have well over twenty doctors comprising public health physicians; ophthalmologists; optometrists; surgeons; nutritionists and experts from other medical fields. There are thirty nurses and ten pharmacists and laboratory scientists on the ground to complement the efforts of the medical team. The mobilisation is superb regardless of the economic situation in the country.

“Good and quality public health within the host communities and beyond is paramount to the Chief Medical Director of the NAUTH, Associate Prof Joseph Ugboaja whose mission and vision is to uplift the health institution to rank among the top five across Nigeria.

“The medical outreach is programmed to take care of every single patient that comes here for any health challenge. We make provisions for virtually every age bracket without restrictions.

“In 2022, we handled up to eleven surgeries. In this year’s edition, fifteen patients were initially booked for surgeries but we were able to do above that according to the time frame available to us, ” Dr Ajator explained.

The programme also featured cervical cancer screening, the distribution of drugs, clothing, financial tokens and light refreshments to the beneficiaries.

Principal officers of the NAUTH who contributed one way or the other towards the success of the programme were the CMAC, Ass. Prof Ogochukwu Ezejiofor, C-DMAC, Professor Chigozie Ifeadike, DCMAC – Theatre; Dr Odili Okoye, DCMAC- Emergency; Dr Henry Nwankwo, DCMAC, Dr Odili, DCMAC- Permanent Site; Dr Anyaoku Chinekwu, Chief of Staff and Technical Adviser to the CMD, MLS Jackson Njoku; Chairman, Association of Public Health Physicians of Nigeria (APHPN), Anambra State chapter; Dr Ahoma Mbanuzuru, among others while Associate Prof Ugboaja was the Chief host.