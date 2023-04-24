From Abel Leonard, Lafia

Over a hundred golfers from different parts of the country gathered at the Lafia Golf Club to celebrate the 60th birthday of Tony Effa, popularly known as Uncle T. The event, which was referred to as the Uncle T birthday kitty, saw participants compete in different categories.

Architect John Mlanga emerged as the winner of category one with a net score of 66, while Timothy Okangbe from Makurdi Golf Club won the best gross with a score of 79. In the ladies’ category, Grace Luka from Rayfield Jos came out tops with a net score of 68.

At the closing ceremony of the event, the Deputy Governor of Nasarawa State, Dr Emmanuel Akabe, expressed his love for the game of golf and called for more education to bring more people into the sport.

He also promised to convert the browns to greens and revealed that the government would begin funding the club through a monthly subvention from next month.

In his remarks, the Deputy Governor of Nasarawa state, Dr Emmanuel Akabe, challenged the club to make good use of its clubhouse, which he described as state of the art, by thinking of business concerns that could bring more funding to the club.

He praised Tony Effa for attracting golfers from different states across the country and prayed for more strength for him as he ages gracefully.

In his response, Tony Effa expressed his gratitude to all who came to honour him and expressed his overwhelming feelings of love and support from everyone.

Daily Sun reports that “The Uncle T birthday kitty featured over a hundred golfers from different parts of the country, and it was a successful celebration of the golf-loving Tony Effa.