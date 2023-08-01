By EPHRAIM NWOSU

The nomination of Dr Doris Nkiruka Uzoka Anite for ministerial appointment by President Bola Tinubu did not come as a surprise. Her rise in the political profile is predictable following her lofty achievements as an accomplished banker, an erudite manager of human and material resources, and now finance commissioner in Imo state.Her nomination has doused the anxiety over who would be favoured from Imo state, to be among President Tinubu’s ministers after months of speculations. However some of the reactions across the country continue with highly respected Nigerian banker who does not want his name in print saying,”It’s a remarkable move that underscores his (Tinubu ) commitment to diversity and good governance.”

Anite has an impressive record of accomplishments that span various sectors, making her a valuable asset to Tinubu’s administration. With a rich background in both medicine and finance, the university of Benin graduate who has earned several personal and corporate endorsements brings unalloyed multidisciplinary expertise to the table, positioning her as an exceptional candidate for a minister of Federal Republic of Nigeria. The banker continued: “Her journey to this nomination has been characterized by hard work, determination, and the pursuit of excellence. Anite has proven her worth as a skilled strategist, financial expert, and coordinator.

“Her contributions to the success of the Imo state administration in the areas of strategy, financial management, and coordination have ganered praises and recognition both locally and internationally.”

Under her stewardship as Group Treasurer of Zenith Bank Plc, Anite took the Nigeria apex bank to another height as she successfully managed a total asset of over $20bn(N8.48Tr) and contributed more than 36 per cent growth to the bank’s gross revenue as well as supervising a trade portfolio of $4 billion and N10 trillion worth of transactions.

Given her extensive exposure, Dr. Uzoma-Anite ticks the box as that all round technocrat that will rightly fits to be a minister in a portfolio of critical importance of the economy. After her graduation from University of Benin with Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of surgery (MBBS) and a short but rich practice in the field of medicine, she thereon forayed into the private financial sector wherein her quest for knowledge and growth is evidenced by the plethora of post graduate degrees and studies in some of the best institutions in the world. Doris bagged double MBA from the London School of Economics and the New York University Stern School of Business. She also acquired certifications in Fintech, Agorithmic Trading and Advanced Risk and Portfolio Mgt from the University of Oxford. This is in addition advanced trainings in some of the best Corporations in finance such as Goldman Sachs, Citibank and the London Academy of Trading, building her capacity in Advanced Financial Engineering and Data Science for Finance. To cap her scholastic achievement in finance, Dr. Uzoma-Anite has the prestigious and reverted certification as a Certified Financial Analyst (CFA).

A further look into Dr. Doris-Anite affiliations depict a person with deep tentacles well embedded within the financial world. She is a member of CFA Society Global, Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria and Fellow Chartered Institute of Banking. She is also Fellow, Institute of Credit Administration, Fellow, Corporate Administration of Nigeria, Member Federal Accountability and Allocation and Member, Financial Market Dealers Association of Nigerian Banks to mention a few. Suffice to say that she is a visionary who had a clear view of the vast demands destiny would place on her.

Dr. Uzoma-Anite set out as a distinguished banker in the private sector. Her meticulous and down to earth nature, her tenacity of purpose, her doggedness to the tenets of integrity as well as her resilience to the challenges of life were some attributes that saw her excel in the banking industry. Her capacity for leadership and eye for growth opportunities is evident in Zenith Bank’s performance and geometric progression on a number of parameters. Little wonder she knows and understands banking and unique Nigerian economy. With an illustrious career spanning over 20 years in medicine and finance, Dr. Uzoma- Anite is a shinning example of resilience and a dedicated medical practitioner turned consummate banker. As a role model to many and undisputedly one of the most influential pubic office holder in Imo State as Finance Commissioner. Dr. Doris Uzoma-Anite has over years proved her sterling qualities as a great leader of the people and a great hunter of result oriented talents. A quality which she demonstrated with sterling accomplishments when she was Head of Human Resources in Zenith Bank some 15 years ago. Many of those hired by Zenith Bank while she was Head of HR, have gone along to serve in highest positions both in public and private sectors of the country and indeed around the world.

Her humane disposition to the feelings of humanity has also established her as a voice that the people can always trust. What endears her most to the hearts of indigent Nigerians is her immense commitment towards development of community from the grassroot particularly the indigent, youths and women. Her ministerial nomination offers another veritable tool and opportunity to better the lots of Nigerians through qualitative stewardship.