From Jude Chinedu, Enugu

The Joint National Association of Persons with Disabilities (JONAPWD) has demanded justice for 66-year-old visually impaired man, Anibueze Nnadi, over the demolition of his house allegedly by a traditional ruler.

The Enugu State Chairman, JONAPWD, Onyebuchi Mba, made the demand while briefing newsmen on the development in Enugu.

Mba said a traditional ruler in Igboetiti Local Government Area of Enugu State (name withheld), demolished Nnadi’s house.

The traditional ruler had reportedly claimed ownership of the land where a philanthropist, Okechukwu Ezemagu, was constructing the two-bedroom apartment for Mr. Nnadi.

In a document entitled, “JONAPWD Public outcry for justice for Nnadi ‘’, Mba, said that Nnadi’s house was demolished about 1am on October 8 by a group of boys who brought him out and attacked him before demolishing the house on the orders of the traditional ruler.

He said: “We strongly condemn in totality the unrelenting demolition of Nnadi’s house, who is a visually impaired man with prostate related health issues. It is deeply concerning that such a vulnerable member of society has been subjected to such a callous and heartless act.” He further said the alleged act by the traditional ruler violates the United Nations and African Union Charters, including the 2018 National Disability Act and 2023 Enugu State Legislation on the Rights of Persons With Disabilities.

The victim, Anibueze Nnadi explained that the attackers bound his mouth, covered his eyes, undressed him and subjected him to severe physical abuse before demolishing the structure.

When approached by reporters to explain his side of the story, the traditional ruler shunned the journalists.

However, the Enugu State Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, Okey Ogbodo, when contacted said that the state government has set up an investigative panel to look into the matter.

But delivering judgment on the matter Friday, the Appeal Court disagreed with the tribunal’s decision, insisting that the issue upon which he was removed was a pre-election matter and that Nnaji’s petition lacked merit.