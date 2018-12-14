Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Suspected assassins have murdered a retired Deputy Commissioner of Police, Mr Innocent Brown and his wife in the early hours of Thursday, in their home in Umuoke community in Obowo Local Government Area of Imo State.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Orlando Ikeokwu, who confirmed the incident added that he was yet to be fully briefed on the matter.

Ikeokwu however, assured that a thorough investigation to get to the root of the matter had begun due to the sensitive nature of the crime.

The bodies of the deceased were said to have been deposited at Umulogho Mercy Hospital mortuary in Obowo.

Meanwhile the incident has thrown the community into mourning, as the youths of the area threatened to go on a violent protest if those behind the incident were not arrested.

The details of how the retired senior police officer and his wife were murdered by the unknown gunmen were still sketchy as at the time of filling this report.