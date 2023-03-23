•Insists on referendum, Kanu’s release

From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Following the outcome of the presidential election and the controversies surrounding the exercise, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has re-echoed the imperative of agitation for sovereign State of Biafra.

A statement by IPOB’s spokesperson, Emma Powerful, described the election as a total disappointment and injustice meted to the Igbo.

Powerful, who claimed the election was a fraudulent and “daylight robbery” to candidate of the LP, Peter Obi, averred that it was a justification that Nigeria was irredeemable.

He said: “Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and IPOB have always maintained that Nigeria is irredeemable but some people choose to live in delusion. Once again, we have been vindicated.

“We, in IPOB, do not hold anything against one Nigeria advocates. Perhaps, they believed that somehow Nigeria could be rescued from the clutches of sophisticated criminal political gangs whose interest is to perpetually impoverish and subjugate the people, especially the Igbo.

“The selection of a Muslim-Muslim ticket for presidency and fraudulent election used to legitimize the demonic ideology, even when Nigerians rejected them is an indication that Nigeria is irredeemable and the Fulanization agenda is irreversible.”

IPOB, then, reiterated the call for the unconditional release of its leader, Kanu.

“Let this recent daylight political robbery against Peter Obi, attacks, killings, and destruction against Igbo in Lagos be a wake-up call to every Igbo person, home and abroad. It’s time we use our connections, resources, and abilities to demand the unconditional release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and Biafra Referendum,” Powerful stated.