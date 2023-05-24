•Donates N500m as PAMO Teaching Hospital is inaugurated

From TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, has said the support of his administration to PAMO University of Medical Sciences, Port Harcourt, since its inception has proven to be worthwhile, therefore, not misplaced.

The governor stated that in its five years of establishment; from 2018 to 2023, PAMO University of Medical Sciences was being celebrated because of the quality of students it has groomed already, and the satisfying growth it has witnessed.

Governor Wike spoke on Wednesday, before inauguration of PAMO Teaching Hospital in Iriebe Town of Obio/Akpor Local Government Area, saying the institution is the first private university established in Rivers State.

The governor attributed the visible success story to the characteristic commitment, passion and sense of purpose known of the founder of the university and former governor of the state, Peter Odili.

According to him, Odili, after his years as governor of Rivers State, did not go into retirement or relocate to Abuja to join association of former governors, but established PAMO University to offer more service to society.

“So many States have money, how many have been able to put it for people to see that, yes, you have money. So, having money is a different thing.

“You may have money but may not be able to use that money to use for the good of the people. So, this is what public officers should always learn that you still have a lot to serve mankind.”

Governor Wike recalled the criticism that greeted his administration’s support to PAMO University, but similar support would be given to the Wigwe University, being the second of such private tertiary institutions established in the State.

According to him, he has promised to reconstruct an access road to the Wigwe University, and assured that any other of such investment will also attract State government support.

Governor Wike expressed the hope that with the tremendous work PAMO University is doing, coupled with the College of Medical Sciences at the Rivers State University, the state will not only be training hub for medical professionals, but export such experts to the rest of the country.

The governor stressed that already the incoming administration of Siminialayi Fubara is aligned with the glowing vision, and will steer affairs of state and do better than what has been recorded in his tenure.

Governor Wike donated N500 million to PAMO University as an encouragement to do more good works in promoting quality tertiary medical education.

In his address, Founder of PAMO University of Medical Sciences, Peter Odili, stated that the institution announced its establishment on February 10, 2018.

He said since then, governor Wike floated a State government annual scholarship scheme for at least 100 indigenous students.

Odili emphasized that after the first year of implementation, the number of benefiting students was increased subsequently and until date, the State is not indebted to the institution.

“What the governor has done is invaluable, unquantifiable and we cannot put a figure on it.

“And so, the PAMO family; PAMO Educational Foundation, PAMO Clinics and Hospital Ltd, PAMO University of Medical Science, the Board of Trustees, and Governing Council, and Board of Directors, in humanity, we are dedicating this centre, named after you for the service of humanity. This complex will be called Chief Barr. Nyesom Ezenwo Wike complex.”

Odili said the PAMO University Teaching Hospital was designed to be accessible to the poor in the society.

“This will be the destination of hope, survival for sick people that will need the services here. This centre will be known for having staff that will treat their patients like their employers.

“Without patients, doctors and nurses have no work. So, every patient, no matter how poor will be treated as an employer here with compassion, with dignity, with respect. Poverty will not be a hindrance for access to this centre.”