An Igbo support group supporting President Muhammadu Buhari, the One-on-One Nigeria, has said that victory for President Buhari in the forthcoming presidential election was the surest and shortest route for Nigerian President of Igbo extraction in 2023.

Consequently, the group said that its support for the president was to quicken the attainment of the Igbo goal and urged Ndigbo to give the President a block vote in the February 2019 general election.

Addressing newsmen, in Awka, the Anambra State capital, at a press conference organised by the group to mark Buhari’s 76th birthday anniversary, the national leader of the group and an aide to Governor Willie Obiano, Chief Chido Obidiegwu, said President Buhari had done well in addressing the nation’s infrastructural deficit especially in the five states of the South-East.

Flanked by other leaders of the group including a former Presidential aspirant, Hon. George Okoye, Obidiegwu said his group had taken time to make proper evaluation of the options available to Ndigbo in the coming presidential election and concluded that President Buhari was the best option.

Said he, “One-on-One Nigeria is an independent network of Ndigbo determined to achieve Igbo Presidency by returning President Buhari for second term.

“This, we do through a massive awareness campaign to convince ndi Igbo that four years of President Buhari is better than eight years of any other person, we hope to achieve this dream via a project Tagged 4 Is Better Than 8.”

Obidiegwu stressed that President Buhari’s integrity would not allow him betray the Igbo at the expiration of his eight years term adding that his body language during a courtesy visit of the group, was a positive one, noting that it was left for the Igbo to fulfill their own part.

He continued, “Trust is one thing that can’t be thrown away. Buhari has noting that goes for him other than integrity which has never been in doubt.

“We believe strongly in him and his body language speaks more positive than negative.

“Besides, in politics, power is not given, it’s taken. So, we have decided to go for the presidency in 2023 and we’re pursuing it with all the energy in us.

“So, it doesn’t matter whether there is a written document or not. Given that Buhari is a man of integrity, we’re holding him on that trusting he will keep to his words.”

Supporting the group’s view that President Buhari loves the Igbo, Obidiegwu said, “In his wisdom and magnanimity President Buhari, hearkened to the former and began to address the Igbo’s most pressing needs which bordered mainly on infrastructural development.

“To this end, he began serious work on the long abandoned second Niger Bridge, the long abandoned Enugu Port Harcourt express way, the Zik’s Mausoleum, Ariaria Aba Independent Power Project, amd so forth.

“These, among other projects the Igbo yearned for over 16 years now and could only be realised under President Muhammadu Buhari.

“President Buhari’s other national socio-economic and political interventions have also endeared him to well meaning compatriots, hence the tacit support by One-on-One Nigeria for President Buhari’s 2nd term as a vehicle of achieving Igbo Presidency come 2023.

“Given that he is steering the ship of the nation aright and believing that the fastest and the best avenue for the Igbo to clinch the Presidency of Nigeria not in eight years time but in four years time which only President Buhari can offer.

“We in One-on-One Nigeria are resolute and unequivocal in our support for this 2nd tenure.”