JOE EFFIONG, UYO

Former Minister of Lands and Housing, Chief Nduese Essien has appealed to Akwa Ibom people to eschew their age-long practice of antagonizing and persecuting leaders in the state as the trend has retarded instead of accelerated the development of the state.

Chief Essien who spoke at the sideline of inauguration of the 23.4 km a of Ettinan-Eket Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, however commended Governor Udom Emmanuel on his completion agenda, maintaining that but for distractions, the governor would have finished all ongoing projects before now.

Chief Essien, a former 2-term member of the House of Representatives, representing Eket federal constituency of Akwa Ibom State from 1999-2007, said that tGov. Emmanuel would have achieved far beyond expectations but for the distraction he suffered from the beginning of his tenure in 2015 through court cases, media persecution and organized blackmail.

“But for the distraction he suffered from day one through court cases up to the supreme court, media persecution, organized blackmail and even during his succession plan, the Governor would have actually delivered far beyond expectations, in terms of infrastructure development”,

“I therefore call on the people of Akwa Ibom State, especially those who wish to challenge the outcome of the just concluded Gubernatorial election in the State to have a rethink, withdraw such cases and join hands with Pastor Umo Eno in moving the State forward”, Chief Essien advised.

The Chieftain of Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), said that the political time table for a governor is very short and does not give room to accommodate unnecessary distractions.

“Let Akwa Ibom State, for once, enjoy the luxury of a less turbulent succession for development and self sustaining growth”, he appealed.

“Even with the distraction, Governor Udom Emmanuel was able to complete almost all the projects he started. He deserves commendation because he has landed well”, Essien said.

He called on the incoming governor, Pastor Umo Eno to embark on strict continuity of projects started by his predecessors, for rapid transformation of the State and for the people to give him maximum assistance. ENDS

