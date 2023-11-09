From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The High Commission of Canada in Abuja, has said its services remained open to the public in spite of the Monday fire incident.

In a statement issued by Demilade Kosemani of the Public Affairs Section, High Commission of Canada in Abuja, the High Commission said: “As we continue to mourn the passing of our dear colleague from the High Commission of Canada in Abuja, please note the following information below: “Immigration, Refugee and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) clients: processing of applications continues.”

The High Commission of Canada in Abuja further said regardless of the suspension of operations at the High Commission of Canada in Abuja, the Visa Application Centres in Abuja and Lagos remain open.

“For status updates send a webform.(https://www.canada.ca/en/immigration-refugees-citizenship/services/application/check-status.html)

“Consular assistance for Canadians in Nigeria who require emergency assistance:[email protected] or +1 613 996 8885 or via out whatsapp on +1-613-909-8881,” the High Commission of Canada in Abuja stated.