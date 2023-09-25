By Lukman Olabiyi, Lagos

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has declared that his administration’s commitment to judicial officers’ welfare is second to none.

He stated this while speaking at the Thanksgiving Service to mark the commencement of the 2023/2024 New Legal Year at The Cathedral Church of Christ, Marina.

Sanwo-Olu pledged that his administration would continue to provid conducive environment for all judicial officers in the state in order for them to deliver their duties and responsibilities, without fear or favour.

The governor also reiterated his government commitment to complete all on going court projects for a robust and thriving judiciary in the state.

He however, called for continuous collaboration between the executive, legislative and judiciary in order to uphold the principle of justice, fairness and the rule of law for the state grows in leaps and bounds.

The Bishop of Lagos Diocese, the right Reverend Ifedola Okupevi, appreciated President Bola Tinubu and his administration’s efforts to revamp the economy but pleaded to with the president to more in area of ameliorate the suffering of the masses.

He charged all judicial officers especially, the judges and magistrates to always have fear of God while discharging their duties and responsibilities.

Okupevi also tasked them on on prison decongestion and to always be upright in playing the role of watchdog to others arms of government.

He advised the Chief Judge of Lagos, Justice Kazeem Alogba and other judges and magistrates to ensure justice is not delayed and denied.

Besides, he tasked them on offering of free legal services for the poor and down trodden, maintain sanity, and temper justice with mercies.