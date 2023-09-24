From Felix Ikem, Nsukka

The Federal Government has reiterated its commitment to climate change mitigation to help maintain soil productivity and fight food insecurity in the country.

Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr Ernest Umakhihe, made this assertion in Nsukka on Friday in a keynote address during the 47th Annual Conference of the Soil Science Society of Nigeria (SSSN), held at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN).

He spoke on the theme of the conference: “Tropical Soil and Water Resources Management: Climate Change Mitigation for Functional Ecosystem Services and Food Security” and said that all the technical departments in the ministry consider the issues of soil in the pursuit of their visions while ensuring the prevention of soil pollution and degradation.

“Ensuring food security is the major mandate of our ministry and we have been taking the issue of soil seriously to achieve the mandate.

“The ministry has made a lot of contributions towards climate change mitigation to help maintain the soil productivity and fight food insecurity.

“The Federal Government of Nigeria has also responded to the issue of climate change through a series of interventions and collaboration with the concerned MDAs notable among which our Ministry is one.

“In the past few years, the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security through the Department of Agricultural Land and Climate Change Management Service (ALCCMS) has invested so much in climate change mitigation strategies in the areas of water harvesting, small-scale irrigation techniques, land, and water conservation, and management strategies in many parts of the countries with good results,” he said.

Umakhihe who was represented by Mr. Oshadiya Olanipekun, a Director in the ministry appealed for collaboration among all the stakeholders in the maintenance of good health of the soil and its productivity.

He explained that climate change results in the loss of soil organic matter, reduction in moisture content, and loss of soil structure, adding that disruption in rainfall intensity and distribution by climate change affects the water resources and food production, stressing that the effects on the soil and water resources were already a threat to ecosystem services and food security.

In hiss remarks, the Vice-Chancellor of UNN, Prof Charles Igwe, while declaring the conference open commended the gallery of soil scientists and other stakeholders in agriculture and agro-allied industries present in the conference and others participating virtually.

“This is commendable and raises the hope that agriculture will soon regain its pride of place in the country.

“The theme of the conference captured what the country requires to tackle the problem of agriculture improvement as well as achieving food security.

“Our life and agriculture depend solely on soil, we cannot afford to toy with our soils as it amounts to playing with the life of entire citizens.

“I do not doubt that the gallery of soil scientists and agriculturists participating in this will proffer solutions on how to achieve food security in the country through adequate soil management.

The VC who is also a soil scientist and a member of SSSN said further that information on soil should be field-based to help farmers treat their soil adequately.

President of SSSN, Prof Mohammed Jibrin, in his address said that the annual conference of the organization represents a convergence of minds, hopes, dreams, and aspirations for better and more sustainable management of soil resources.

“It is also a learning and networking opportunity that all soil scientists in Nigeria look forward to annually.

“This year’s conference theme which aligns perfectly with the current UN Decade of Ecosystem Restoration (2021 to 2030, underscores the need to restore our planet’s fragile ecosystem while at the same time addressing food security challenges.

“As we continue the journey towards sustainable management of our soil resources, mitigating the impacts of climate change, restoring our ecosystem, and ensuring food security.

“I extend my deepest gratitude to all participants who have played a pivotal role in making the 47th annual conference a reality,” he said.

Chairman of the Local Organizing Committee, Prof. Charles Asadu, while thanking the participants, assured that the outcome of the conference would provide policy guidelines for government and stakeholders in addressing food insecurity in Nigeria.