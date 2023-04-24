From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

Moved by an increase in hardship and economic strangulation among the less privileged in many societies, a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) under the aegis of Ogobest Jamar Foundation, is set to give poverty alleviation and charity works a global dimension.

Information gathered at the NGO’s Nnewi office, Innoson’s plaza, Owerri Road, revealed that the NGO came on board on April 3, 2020, in Atlanta Georgia, United States of America which was said to have made a remarkable impact on a life-changing mission across some third world nations, having widows, widowers and less privileged children as its target audience.

The founder, Ogochukwu Agurd declared that the NGO had already become a global network with more than thirty branches in five countries including Kenya.

“Our vision is to alleviate poverty, especially in third world nations, through our continuous humanitarian services in various communities. Ogobest Jamar Foundation had since become a global network with more than thirty branches in five countries.

“It is our mission to touch many lives by putting smiles on the faces of the needy, widows and less privileged children in our society.

“It has been a common phenomenon to see widows even widowers experience all manner of hardship when they lose their life partners. Our NGO is out to address issues like that, ” the founder said.