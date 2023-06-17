It is no exaggeration to say that Otunba Olusegun Runsewe has always come out with creativity and innovation that has perpetually launched out Nigeria’s rich culture and placed it among the best. For the Director General of National Council for Arts and Culture, NCAC, he is full of ingenuity, and as usual, has once again come out with a new brilliant idea. Otunba, as Runsewe is fondly called, has come out with a new E-library and View Centre that will capture Nigeria’s diverse cultural heritage history and link it up to about 150 countries across the world.

The E-library/View Centre platform to be launched in a couple of weeks will be situated at Nigeria’s new Culture House in Abuja. The project is one of the positive spin-offs of Runsewe’s engagements in China. It will be strategically deployed to harness basic information, history and tradition of Nigeria cultural tourism heritage and showcasing them to the global tourism community, cultural heritage experts and students of cultural studies all over the world.

Runsewe, who is the President of World Craft Council, Africa Region, disclosed during a visit to the Great Wall of China that the E-library/View Centre —which became a new platform to marketing natural resources and Heritage sites during the COVID-19 pandemic— is now being deployed by other countries to market their tourism and heritage opportunities to the world.