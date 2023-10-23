…Calls for prayers for Benue State

From John Adams, Minna

As reactions Continued to trail the last week robbery incident in Otukpo, in Otukpo Local Government Area of Benue State, Edumoga Youth Association (EYA) has joined other Nigerians to condemned the bloody attack on some commercial banks by armed robbers which led to the death of a Divisional Police Officer (DPO), CSP John Adikwu and four others.

The National President of Edumoga Youth Association, Alhaji Lucky Itodo in a statement after it monthly meeting held in Abuja at the weekend, condemned in strong term what it called dastardly act carried out by dare devil armed robbers.

The Youth Association decried the worsening security situation in Benue state in general and Benue South in particular and therefore called on security agencies and other relevant authorities to take necessary actions to address the worsening security situation in the entire Idoma land.

According to him, with the latest bloody attack on Otukpo town, the entire Benue South now seems to be under siege from criminals elements with both business and commercial activities under it lowest ebb.

He pointed out that while parts of Benue South is struggling to overcome the recent incidences of kidnapping, cultism and the violent activities of herdsmen, another wave of armed robbery is beginning to rare it ugly face.

The President maintained that “it is high time the government stopped the usual practice of sending condolences and verbal condemnation and take a concrete actions that will proffer lasting solutions to the growing crimes and criminality in the area.

“The Idoma people and the entire Benue South are peace-loving people and wouldn’t want to take the law into their hands by way of self defence, that is why we are urging those responsible for the protection of lives and property to rise up to the occasion.

“The people are no longer interested in government’s condolence messages but are in dare need of concrete actions to curtail the further reoccurrence of this kind of excruciating carnage in Idoma land.”

He appeals to both the federal and the State governments to expedite actions that will lead to the establishment of a Military base and police mobile base in Idoma land.

He disclosed that while the Youth Association is making efforts to collaborate with the Nigerian Police Force for the establishment of a police station in Ojapo, the headquarters of Edumoga Ehaje in Okpokwu local government area of the state which has become a hotbed for overnight massacres by unknown blood-tasty marauders, there is the urgent need for deployment of security agents to the area.

The Association then prayed to the Almighty God to console the families of those who lost their lives and to give them the fortitude to overcome the trauma of the time, adding that “we want to use the opportunity to call on all sons and daughters of Benue South both at home and in diaspora to pray for the peace of entire Benue State and Idoma land in particular.”