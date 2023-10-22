Former House of Representatives member representing Ado, Okpokwu, Ogbadibo Federal Constituency, Dr Francis Ottah Agbo, has condemned the gruesome murder of police officers, a banker and innocent citizens by armed men yesterday in Otukpo.

He also commiserated with the families of the PDP Ward 1 Chairman of Otukpo LGC, and youth leader of ASA 1, Hon Uloko George, Mr Desmond Odeh, the Otukpo DPO and all the people gunned down by armed robbers yesterday in Otukpo.

Speaking shortly after paying a condolence visit to the home of the slain PDP Chairman, Dr Agbo awarded automatic scholarship to the first child of Mr George, from secondary school to the university.

While praying for the repose of their souls, the former lawmaker who is called the Ozigizaga promised to participate in the burials while praying God to give the families of the bereaved the fortitude to bear the irredeemable loss.

Meanwhile, Dr Agbo has visited OP MESA Sector 3 Hqtrs, Otukpo, where he commended the Nigeria Military for clearing the doubts of the armed men that invaded Otukpo yesterday.

The soldiers killed two of them in the gunfire that ensued between the soldiers and the armed men.

Agbo who was the Chairman of Narcotic Drugs Committee said that his visit was to boost the morale of the officers and men who promptly responded to the attack in Otukpo by gunning down two of the criminals.

He consequently supported the military with cash for logistics and called on other well-meaning individuals to support the soldiers in the discharge of their responsibilities.

He said that their quick intervention saved Otukpo from further carnage.

While calling on the people to give actionable intelligence to the military, he recommended the soldiers to the Chief of Army Staff for rapid promotion, stressing that such promotion would ginger the officers and men to redouble their efforts in protecting Otukpo and its environs.

The Officer Commanding OP MESA Sector 3 Military hqtrs Otukpo, Lieutenant Emmanuel Christopher, thanked the Ozigizaga for the visit and promised to fish out the criminals who are currently on the run.