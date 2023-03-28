From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Abia branch has described the victory of the Governor-elect of Abia State, Dr. Alex Otti in the March 18 polls as triumph of the people’s power over impudence.

In a congratulatory message signed by Dr Isaiah Abali, Chairman and Dr Daniel Ekeleme, Secretary, the body said Otti’s victory was equally an example of doggedness, determination, truth and resilience at work.

“The State Officers Committee and the entire Congress of the Nigerian Medical Association Abia State branch wish to congratulate you on your well deserved victory at the just concluded Abia State Governorship Election.

“It is the answer of many prayers and a joy to many. The body of Doctors congratulates you and it is our prayer that God will grant you the grace to pilot Abia out of the quagmire we have found ourselves.

“You are the Moses of our time. May God protect and guide you in all your endeavours”.

While the NMA promised to partner the in-coming administration in its resolve to restore Abia to its lost glory, the body said it was convinced that with the promises Otti made during his electioneering, very soon, Abia Doctors and health systems will smile and even become better than their contemporaries in other states.

Recall that doctors in the state are owed several months of arrears of salary.