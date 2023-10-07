From Ogbonnaya Ndukwe, Aba

South East apex socio-political youth group, Coalition of South East Youth Leaders (COSEYL), has said that the ruling in favour of Dr Alex Otti, as the duly elected governor of Abia State, has vindicated Abians who yearned for a change and trooped out to vote for him during the March 18 governorship election in the State. It commended the tribunal for standing by the truth in it’s pursuit of helping to institutionalize democracy.

COSEYL said in a statement soon after the tribunal’s judgement that the affirmation was victory well deserved for Abians, in view of the overwhelming support he (Otti) has been enjoying during and after the election that brought him into office as the elected governor.

“His victory, is victory for Ndi-Abia and for our hard-earned democracy. The judiciary has upheld the truth and earnest desire of Abians, who came out enmasse to vote for Dr Alex Otti, during the last general elections.

“Abians are really grateful to God Almighty and the Judiciary who stood firmly for truth and justice.

It urged the Governor to realize that his victory was a call to duty in the realization of his dreams to reposition Abia for greater democracy dividends and advised opposition parties to drop plans for further litigation in the matter and join hands with Otti, to develop the State.