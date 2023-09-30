From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

The Senior Special Assistant to Governor Alex Otti on Homeland Security, Chukwunenye Alajemba has resigned his appointment with immediate effect.

A report has it that Alajemba resigned allegedly citing “autocratic and undemocratic” style Gov Otti is running his Government.

However, responding to inquiries from Journalists, the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Kazie Uko, admitted that the SSA resigned, but not as a result of any ill feelings against the Otti administration.

“The SSA had resigned, but not as any misgiving against the administration, but based on family decision. The man has even threatened to sue those saying he resigned as a result of any ill feeling against actions of the governor”, Uko said.