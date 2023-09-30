From Okey Sampson

The Senior Special Assistant to Governor of Abia State on Homeland Security, Chukwunenye Nwaogu Alajemba has denied media reports linking the resignation of his appointment to “autocratic and undemocratic” style of Governor Otti’s administration.

Reports in some quarters had it that Alajemba had claimed that his resignation which came less than three months of his appointment, was because the Governor Alex was running the finances of the state solely which the reports said was the governor’s deviation from all known democratic process.

But in a statement issued on Saturday, Alajemba described the report as both ridiculous and fallacious.

The SSA to Gov. Otti on Homeland said his resignation was based on family reasons, adding that all other claims were false, nonsensical, and do not reflect the awesome relationship that he continues to share with the Governor.

“It has been brought to my attention of some ridiculous and fallacious posts making the rounds on Facebook and other social media platforms concerning myself and my boss, Dr Alexander Chioma Otti.

“I want to unequivocally refute this claim as it has nothing to do with me.

“The Governor of Abia State is a genuine leader who has mentored me with grace, and he continues to serve Abia State and Nigeria selflessly with vigour, patriotism and candor.

“I want to state in very clear terms that all claims in such posts are false, nonsensical, and do not reflect the awesome relationship that I continue to share with my boss, father and friend the Governor of Abia State Governor Alex Otti.”

Alajemba whose family resides in US, urged every Abian to disregard the report, adding that, “I will soon be back in Nigeria to do the task ahead on behalf of our Governor and the people of Abia State.”