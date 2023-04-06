From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Abia State Deputy Governor-elect, Ikechukwu Emetu has promised that the in-coming administration of Dr. Alex Otti would reclaim several years of waste suffered by state.

Emetu made the promise when Men of Goodwill, a body of traders from the Ngwa Road Market (Ahia Ohuru), Aba paid him solidarity visit at his Ohafia country home.

He told the traders, “The Government we are going to inherit come May 29, is not a government that will leave money in the coffers of the state, no, we are inheriting liabilities. On loan, its over N190b outside salaries, pensions and gratuity. But we will tackle these problems, we will make sure we will reclaim the several wasted years”.

Emetu assured the traders that the in-coming administration in Abia was going to make sure that the traders will have the ability to elect leaders freely and at the same time, create enabling environment for them to do their businesses without being witch-hunted in any form of multiple tax collections in the markets.

He said the government of Otti was poised to making sure that Aba has 24/7 night life which will translate to money velocity.

“You know what we have in Abia State today is when everybody finishes his business in Aba, they go home and sleep and their money also goes home to sleep. What the in-coming government will do is to introduce that money velocity which Aba has experienced for a very long time now; to bring back that night life, which trickles down to security in Aba and Abia State.

“It is no longer a news to any businessman in Aba to know how they have suffered when it comes to destruction of their business areas. Otti has already promised that he will look into it and those who are the real owners of the shops and with legal backings will be duly compensated by the government”.

The deputy Governor-elect said it was not in doubt that Aba generates over 62 percent of the state’s Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) and as such, the in-coming government would start from there, to fix all the connecting roads in Aba so that government would tap its great revenue potential.

He thanked the traders for believing in Otti and assured them their trust in him will not be in vain.

Earlier, coordinator of the Men of Goodwill, Ngwa Road Market, Ndubuisi Ejeagba Nendes had told the deputy Governor-elect that traders in Aba fully supported Otti during the campaign and would extend the same support to his administration.

He drew the attention of the in-coming administration to what he said the traders have suffered over the years including the demolition of their shops in the guise of remodeling of the market and pleaded that Otti should address the contentious issue immediately he was inaugurated into office.

Nendes regretted that Abia has suffered over the years, but expressed joy that with the emergence of Otti as Governor-elect, there will be light at the end of the tunnel.

He announced that Otti has been made the patron of the Men of Goodwill, Ngwa Road Market, while the deputy Governor-elect was made honorary member.

Other leaders of the group who spoke, including Amarachi Kalu, woman leader, National Association of Nigerian Traders, Abia State chapter; Arinzechukwu Giddy Nwabueze (Umunya); Emmanuel Ahanonu and Onwukwe Eleke, all said they worked and prayed for the emergence of Otti as governor because of his dignity and integrity.

They expressed confidence that Otti was going to turn things around in Abia for good, and pledged their support.