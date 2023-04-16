Abia State governor-elect Alex Otti, yesterday, visited the Bayelsa State Governor, Duoye Diri.

Otti was in Bayelsa as the returning officer for the Labour Party (LP) governorship primary in Yenagoa, capital of Bayelsa.

Before returning to Abia, he stopped by at the Bayelsa State Government House for a courtesy visit on the governor, in company with Valentine Ozigbo, a chieftain of Labour Party and special adviser on Technology and Strategic Alliances to the LP presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

Eradiri Udengs was returned as winner of the primary and handed the LP flag as the party’s candidate in the governorship election holding in November 2023.

He scored 79 votes in the election conducted in a very peaceful atmosphere, contested by nine aspirants and decided by 105 delegates.