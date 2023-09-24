From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Abia State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti, said his administration will put in place the necessary facilities and infrastructure to ensure Abia State University Teaching Hospital (ABSUTH), Aba, does not lose accreditation again in the forthcoming accreditation exercise.

This is as the Founder and General Overseer, Omega Power Ministries, Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere, has hailed the achievements of Otti since he assumed office less than four months ago.

Governor Otti made this known while addressing executive members of the Abia State chapter of the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA), who paid him a visit.

He assured them that government would partner the association in putting things in place to ensure that products of the institution are equipped with requisite training to compete with their contemporaries across the globe.

“We will do everything possible to support you for the place to function properly. We will partner with you to address all challenges facing the institution and tidy them up before the visitation panel comes for accreditation.

“You remember a few months before accreditation was withdrawn, I had written to the then governor to warn of the impending de-accreditation which they responded with a nonchalant attitude and which later resulted to the eventual withdrawal of accreditation.”

Describing payment of salary as a basic responsibility of government, Otti assured that his administration was instituting worker-friendly policies and welfare packages that would discourage the issue of brain drain prevailing among medical doctors across Nigeria.

The governor commended the NMA for its planned free medical outreach in Isiala Ngwa South Local Government Area, adding that the gesture will complement the ongoing free medical exercise being carried out by his administration across the three senatorial zones of the state, which he said would last till December.

Otti announced his administration would soon inaugurate an eye clinic in Umuahia and promised to support the forthcoming Physicians’ Week to be hosted by Abia State from October 22 to 28.

State Chairman of NMA, Dr Isaiah Abali, had earlier thanked Otti for regularizing salaries of medical doctors in addition to abolishing the dichotomy in Abia State civil service.

“We want to thank our beloved governor for the salaries of medical doctors already paid and for abolishing the dichotomous core and non-core civil service,” Abali said.

He invited the governor as the special guest of honour to the Physicians’ Week.

Meanwhile, the founder and General Overseer, Omega Power Ministries, Apostle Chinyere has hailed Otti for his achievements.

Speaking during a visit to Otti, Chinyere felicitated with the governor over his victory and inauguration.

“I came to felicitate with him, he is my brother and we give God glory for what God is doing in the state,” the cleric said.

Apostle Chinyere who is a son of the soil, described the election of Otti as governor as a dream come true, adding that God has remembered Abia.