Kanu Nwankwo, John Obu in charge of Enyimba, Abia Warriors FC

From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Governor Alex Otti has sworn in two additional commissioners into the State Executive Council, bringing the number to 19. The two were those who could not be screened and confirmed by the State House of Assembly when 17 others were cleared.

The two commissioners are Mrs Blessing Felix, Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Ikechukwu Monday, commissioner for Power and Public Utilities.

This is even as Otti has appointed former Super Eagles star, Kanu Nwankwo, chairman of Enyimba International FC; John Obu, Junior Eagles coach, chairman of Abia Warriors and 28 others into various positions.

Swearing in the Commissioners, Otti said the days of making appointments just to create jobs for the “boys”were gone.

He said all the appointments were meant to add value to the State, adding that all the appointees are square pegs in square holes.

“Every institution is as good as the people; this government is in continuous search for the best.”

The governor said equally gone were days when people lobbied and even paid money for positions and reminded the new commissioners that the expectations from Abia people were high and as such his government will not accept poor quality jobs from them but

the best.

Otti congratulated them on their appointment and thanked them for accepting to serve the state.