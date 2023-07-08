From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Abia State Governor, Alex Otti has harped on his administration’s zero tolerance for corruption as he swore-in commissioners recently screened and confirmed by the state House of Assembly.

Speaking at the event held at the Banquet Hall of the Government House, Otti, warned the 19 commissioners to note that the privilege of their appointment must never be seen as an opportunity for self enrichment or advancement of unwholesome interests.

“We are here to work for the whole state and anyone who entertains any doubts about that may have found himself in the wrong room.

“You will be the most watched and scrutinised commissioners in the recent history of the state in the light of what you have achieved in your various callings before now.

“I expect you to bring in those hallmarks of excellence, commitment to the greater good and sense of duty in your new assignment,” Otti said.

Speaking on behalf of his colleagues, the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Ikechukwu Uwanna thanked the governor for the honour done them and pledged to discharge their duties to the best of their abilities.

The commissioners and their portfolios are as follows: Ikechukwu Uwanna, Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice; Prof Monica Ironkwe, Agriculture; Kingsley Anosike, Budget and Planning; Prof Uche Eme Uche, Education; Philemon Asonye Ogbonna, Environment and Urban Renewal; Mike Akpara, Finance and Dr. Ngozi Okoronkwo, Health.

Others are, Prince Okey Kanu, Information and Culture; Chaka Chukwumerije, Lands and Housing; Prince Uzor Nwachukwu, Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs;

Prof Joel Friday Ogbonna, Petroleum and Mineral Resources; Chima Emmanuel Oriaku, Science and Technology; and Nwaobilor Ananaba, Sports and Youth Development.

The rest are, Dr. Chimezie Isaac Ukaegbu, Trade, Commerce & Industry; Ngozi Blessing Felix, Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation; Don Otumchere Oti, Works; Sunny Onwuma, Transport; Ikechukwu Monday, Power and Public Utilities and Dr. Mathew Ekwuribe, Digital Economy/ SME.