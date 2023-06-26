From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Abia State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti, will today inaugurate a Judicial Panel of Inquiry on the Recovery of Government Properties and Funds belonging to the state.

He has also directed the payment of fees accruing to all the state-owned Nursing/Midwifery institutions to designated bank accounts.

The panel is made of five members with Justice Ikwuoma Duruoha-Igwe (retd.) as chairman. Other members are Prof Ogwo Ekeoma Ogwo, Prof Ursula Ngozi Akanwa, Ugochukwu Okoroafor and Rev Father Alex Okonkwo.

The panel will be inaugurated at the Banquet Hall of the Government House, Umuahia by 12 noon.

The governor urged the general public, especially parents, guardians and students of all the state-owned Nursing/Midwifery institutions to be guided accordingly.

The statement added that starting from the June 27, all fees must be paid through the bank to a designated UBA account that will be found in the Acting Principal’s office of each institution.

It stated that cash payment made by or on behalf of any student outside of the designated bank account will not be acceptable.