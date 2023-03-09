by Rapheal

By Vincent Kalu

Former Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Abia State, Chief Umeh Kalu, SAN, has said that the governorship candidate of the Labour Party, Dr. Alex Otti, remains the only hope for salvaging the state.

In this interview, the Abia State coordinator of Peter Obi Presidential Campaign Council, noted that the party was going to win the governorship election in the state.

Labour Party did well in the presidential election in Abia State, how are you preparing to replicate the same victory for the March 11 governorship election?

Firstly, we thank God who controls and rules in the affairs of men for crowning our efforts in Abia with success. We equally thank the good people of Abia State for coming out en masse to vote for the Labour Party. Analysts are of the view that Peter Obi got about 75 per cent of the entire votes cast in Abia at the last election.

Though 75 per cent is not a mean feat, I dare say, that if INEC had done all that it needed to do in terms of excellent delivery of their mandate to Nigerians, which is to conduct a credible and hitch free elections, Labour Party would have garnered about 90 per cent of the total votes cast.

There were obvious devices employed by INEC to suppress the votes of Abians at the presidential elections as voting materials arrived very late to polling units and there were areas with large polling units where elections did not hold and have not been held as I speak to you.

Talking about the pending March 11, governorship elections, Abia people have demonstrated their inclination and pattern of voting by what happened at the last elections. Labour Party won six out of eight the House of Representatives seats in Abia, including a declared senatorial seat. This in my mind is a clear sign of where the pendulum is tilting.

We are however not carried away by this favourable result, as we are mindful that the opposition that has held Abia down will employ all forms of antics and subterfuge to maintain the status quo to the detriment and peril of Abia State and its citizens.

The forthcoming March 11 governorship elections affords Abians a golden opportunity to take back their state and their destiny in their hands and do away with a small group of persons who have feasted mindlessly on their commonwealth for several years.

Our pensioners are dying daily due to non–payment of their pensions and gratuities, while workers are owed salary arrears of over 12 months and in some cases two years. There are no health facilities in Abia State and neither are our roads motorable. No urban center in Abia has portable water, while some have not been with electricity like Ohafia for over three years.

Our campaigns and advocacy are ongoing and we will continue to educate the voting public in Abia on why they must do away with the past and embrace the Labour Party and Dr. Alex Otti that will usher in a new lease of life for Abians. Abians should not only vote for the Labour Party, but should equally wait at the polling units to ensure that their votes are tallied and uploaded.

Dr. Alex Otti, the governorship candidate of Labour Party is going to the election for the third time, after two unsuccessful attempts, is he positioned to break the jinx this time around?

Well, I agree with you that Dr. Alex Otti is making his third attempt at governorship of Abia State. That to my mind is a plus for him because it shows his commitment, zeal and determination to offer his service to the people of Abia.

Firstly, recall that he resigned his managing directorship of a first grade bank in Nigeria several years ago to enable him contest the governorship of the state. That decision stands him out from the other contestants. He has severally given his reasons for leaving a posh and flourishing banking career for what looks like a gamble in the murky waters of Nigerian politics.

For me, no sacrifice can be greater than that and it shows his love for his people. Dr. Otti stands out amongst the other contestants, as he is professionally qualified, of sound mind and has a proven track record in human and capital management.

The bane of Abia politics as I have always posited and will continue to state is godfatherism. Godfatherism entails imposition of unwilling and unprepared candidates on the Abia populace by an exiting government or governor for purposes of covering up their misdeeds and malfeasance.

Experience has shown that imposition of candidates entails expending humongous sums of state resources in trying to impose their chosen candidate on the people, as most times the preferred candidate of the godfather often times has little or no money to prosecute the primary election and the election proper.

What I have just described is what has kept Abia in the poor and sorry state it is till date. Successive governors have always ensured that they produce their successors to the detriment of the people. These successors are never prepared, have no resources of their own, no track record, and no pedigree, and will eventually not deliver if they found their way into the Government house.

This same scenario is what is playing out in Abia at the moment. The man the ruling party in Abia State is projecting as governorship candidate was merely introduced into the race about a month ago. If he had ever thought of being governor, he would have been a contestant in the first PDP governorship primaries. I don’t see him as one who is prepared for the job or one who has anything to offer in terms of getting Abia out of the woods.

The idea of a governor getting his Chief of Staff to succeed him is not new to us in Abia and the result of that decision is there for those who took the decision at that time and other well – meaning Abians to judge. The outgoing governor was never prepared and was equally dragged to join the race for the interests of a few. We cannot continue to do the same thing all the time and expect a different result.

Political pundits argue that Abia was interested only in Peter Obi, and that was why they voted for him massively and for other offices; they may not toe the way of Labour party. What do you have to say on this?

There is no doubt that Abians from various divides and political leanings were taken in by the message of Peter Obi. Abians were not alone in this, Nigerians were and even the world. Everybody that has listened to Peter Obi including international organisations, are in agreement that he has the capacity and competence to turn the economy of our nation around for good.

The Peter Obi movement has an ideology. It equally has adherents; it is indeed a mass movement. The centerpiece of that movement is good governance and doing things differently. Obi's message centres on transparency in governance, zero tolerance for corruption, prudence in the management of public funds and stoppage of wastages. This is the message Dr. Alex Otti equally has for Abians.

By this, you can see that Dr. Otti’s message synchronises with Peter Obi’s message. I can tell you as the coordinator of Peter Obi’s campaign in Abia that he is interested in fixing Abia. I have heard Peter Obi say that if you fix Abia and by extension Aba, you would have succeeded in fixing a substantial part of the South-East geo-political region of this country. Peter Obi is interested in commerce and SMEs and Abia and particularly Aba is very dear to him in this regard. It is only an economist in the mould of Dr. Alex Otti that can bring to reality Peter Obi’s dream for Abia State.

I can assure you that despite the disappointing outcome of the presidential election, Peter Obi has temporarily set that experience aside for a while, to enable him campaign for some, if not all the governorship candidates of the Labour Party, including Dr. Alex Otti.

Peter Obi has variously endorsed Dr. Alex Otti and is supportive of his ambition to clean up the mess that has become of Abia and set it on a stage of sustainable growth.

There is the power of incumbency in the state (the PDP), don’t you think it may be formidable for Labour Party to contain?

Yes, there could be power of incumbency, but the efficacy of that power in garnering votes for elections will definitely be equated with performance. This is harvest time for politicians and those the people have entrusted with the management of their affairs. One can only harvest what you have sown.

It is your performance that will determine how powerful you can be in asking people to reelect you. Abians have had a rough deal with successive PDP governments. The PDP has been in charge of the affairs of Abia State since 1999 and there is little or nothing to show for these successive years of PDP governance.

There is despair in Abia State and the people are tired of the sorry state of affairs, as most of our neighbouring states have long left us in the area of human and capital development. All these minuses, as stated above, make Abia a tree with low hanging fruits for the Labour Party to harvest.

You have Prof Ibe (APGA), Chief Emenike (APC), Chief Ahaiwe (PDP), Dr. Ukpai Iro (NNPP) and others, what stands Otti out among other candidates?

All those you have mentioned can in no way whatsoever be compared with Otti. None of them can match Dr. Alex Otti in character, capacity, pedigree, sound and independent mind, and, a clear vision in the way and means of getting Abia out of the woods and placing it on the threshold for future development.

Some of the names you have mentioned are unprepared for this job and have either been dragged into the race to represent certain sectional interests or are there for self-aggrandisement or merely seeking attention.

I have read Dr. Alex Otti’s blueprint or manifesto which was personally written by him and I have no doubt whatsoever that the content will meet the yearnings of Abians and address our immediate and long term needs as a state.

What factors will work in his favour?

Firstly, is the dismal performance of the incumbent government that he is seeking to replace. The fact that he represents a watershed, the fact that he has connections statewide, nationally and internationally, and, has his ancestral roots in Isiala – Ngwa and Arochukwu is a huge plus for him.

The Labour Party on which platform he is contesting represents a movement for positive change in Nigeria and in Abia State. The fact that he is contesting under the Labour Party is a huge advantage. Alex Otti equally has both elite and grassroots support being generally seen, as the candidate who has all that is required to get Abia out of the woods.

He has tried two times without getting elected, what is Otti coming to do differently if elected?

From Dr. Otti’s first attempt, he has been consistent on his agenda for Abia State, which informed his resolve to leave his flourishing bank job for a foray into politics. He may have tried twice in the past, but don’t forget that God’s time remains the best and that at God’s own time he will make everything perfect.

I sincerely believe that this is the time for Dr. Alex Otti. Not only because some of us who were on the other divide are now with him, but because the government in place has blocked its ears to wise counsel and has remained unrepentant.

Dr. Otti knows that Abians and others who are aware of his accomplishments in the finance/banking world are expecting so much from him. Nothing short of excellent performance will be taken from him. We won't take excuses from him because I am aware that he is appraised with all the governance issues confronting Abia State.