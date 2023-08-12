From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Governor Alex Otti has approved the reconstitution of the State Traditional Rulers Council. This follows the expiration of the tenure of the former principal officers.

A release by the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Uzor Nwachukwu said the Governor has equally approved the appointment of new principal officers with Eze Linus Mba (Linton) as chairman.

Other members are Eze Nelson Nmerengwa, 1st deputy; Eze Franklin O. Nwosu, 2nd deputy and Eze Uwakwe Ukaegbu, 3rd deputy.

The release which said the appointments take immediate effect, also directed the Local Government Councils of Ndi-Eze to conduct their elections within one month, adhering to established guidelines and submit list of officers to the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs.

In another development, Governor Otti has urged the Chairman and CEO, INNOSON Group of Companies, Chief Innocent Chukwuma to consider the idea of setting up a vehicle service plant in Aba, Abia State.

The Governor made the appeal when he received in audience at his Nvosi, Isialangwa South country home, Chief Innocent Chukwuma, who paid him a visit.

He appealed to him to expedite action on establishment of the plant with a view to completing it before the end of the year.

He said that Aba is a commercial and industrial hub that has what it takes to expand businesses, assuring that the city would be what it never was under his administration.

Governor Otti pledged to continue to support INNOSON and disclosed that already, his government has placed order for about 40 vehicles from INNOSON in the last three weeks.

He said arrangements were also on to procure more vehicles for the members of the State House of Assembly while his own official vehicle was being awaited, all from INNOSON.

Chief Chukwuma had earlier disclosed that Governor Otti had placed order for 20 Hilux security vans from his company which the government needed urgently but he was not able to supply them at the time as a result of exhaustion of their stock, which made the Governor to procure from another company.

He expressed delight with what the Governor was doing in the State and assured that he would use Abia as a hub for converting normal vehicles to LNG vehicles as well as run a vehicle service plant.