From Magnus Eze, Enugu

Governor-elect of Abia State, Dr. Alex Otti and other people who won elective positions on the platform of Labour Party (LP) will always maintain the standard set as Anambra State Governor by the party’s Presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi.

National Vice Chairman, South East of LP, Chief Innocent Okeke, who stated this said the awareness already created by the party’s flag bearer in his preference for production instead of consumption, will always be a guiding principle people elected on the banner of Labour Party. He noted that the mantra will not only be replicated but improved upon in the next dispensation when the party will hopefully take over the mantle of leadership in the country.

He explained that the party did not just give out tickets for elective positions to aspirants but carefully screened and selected those who will adhere and sustain the party’s populist disposition in line with the programmes, policies and inclinations of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC).

Okeke insisted that the party’s presidential candidate won the poll but was rigged out, noting that “it is just a matter of time for him to reclaim his mandate.”

According to him, the outcome of the February 25 elections showed that the “APC and the PDP have completely been rejected in the South East.”

He expressed confidence in the ability of the judiciary to do justice to the matter and give credence to its position as the last hope of the common man.

“It is very obvious that Labour Party will in no distant time sweep the entire South East geopolitical zone where the party showed in unmistakable terms that it is in control and has the support of the people.

“Having won in Abia State and other places in South East, the party is ready to send the failed APC government in Imo packing by November 11,2023.

“In Enugu, we all witnessed how our candidate, Barr. Chijioke Edoga won the governorship election with wide margin but was rigged out by undemocratic elements using state powers. We are optimistic that the Judiciary will do justice and our mandate reclaimed.

“Anambra won’t be different. It is already a home for Labour Party, going by the overwhelming electoral victory we recorded during the last election with two senatorial seats, six House of Representatives seats and many State Assembly Constituencies,” Okeke said.

He added that the party will sack the APC during the November 11 Imo Governorship poll.