Governor of Abia State, Dr. Alex Otti, OFR, has directed the immediate freezing of all accounts of the Abia State Government and those of its agencies domiciled in every bank and financial institution across the State and the Federation.

In a statement issued by his media office, Otti said with this notice, all banks and other financial institutions in the country are directed to immediately cease from honouring any cheque, document, instrument or directive of any kind not expressly approved by or emanating from him.

Similarly, Governor Otti has directed the immediate dissolution of all boards of the Abia State Government agencies and parastatals and subsequently ordered the chief executives of these organisations to hand over to those next in line to them.