Governor of Abia State, Dr. Alex Otti, has approved the appointment of Mr. Aloysius Okezie as Rector, Abia State College of Health Sciences and Management Technology, Aba.

A statement by his spokesperson, Kazie Uko, said the appointment was with immediate effect.

“The current Rector is by this notice directed to hand over the duties of his office to Mr. Okezie. This announcement clarifies and supersedes any other information with respect to the School of Health Sciences and Management Technology, Aba, in the media before now,” he said.