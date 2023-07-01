From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Abia State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti has named his deputy governorship candidate in the 2015 and 2019 elections, Prof. (Mrs) Eme Uche as a Commissioner nominee alongside 18 others.

This is even as Otti has approved the suspension of the Principals of all state-owned Nursing/Midwifery training institutions, pending investigations and directives.

Equally suspended is the Director of Nursing in the Ministry of Health, Nwosu Dorathy Njideka.

In a letter addressed to the Speaker of the State Assembly, Rt. Hon. Emmanuel Emeruwa, the Governor sent a 19-man commissioner noimnee list to the lawmakers of the Abia State House of Assembly for screening and approval.

Other names on the list include the son of former Senator Uchechukwu Chukwumerije, Chaka Chukwumerije, Prof Monica Ironkwe, Kingsely Anoribe, Philemon Asonye Ogbonna, Mike Akpara and Ngozi Okoronkwo

Also on the list are, Okey Kanu, Ikechukwu Uwaoma, Uzo Nwachukwu, Prof Joel Friday Ogbonna, Chima Emmanuel Oriaku, Nwaobilor Nwadimma Ananaba, Dr Chimezie Isaac Ukaegbu, Ngozi Blessing Felix, Don Otumchere Oti, Sunny Okebugwu Onwuma, Ikechukwu Monday and Mathew Chikodi Ekwuribe.

According to a release by the CPS to the Governor, Kazie Uko, the directive takes immediate effect.