…Suspends heads of nursing schools

From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Abia State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti, has named his former deputy governorship candidate, in the 2015 and 2019 elections, Prof. (Mrs) Eme Uche, as a commissioner nominee alongside 18 others.

This is even as Otti approved the suspension of the Principals of all state-owned Nursing/Midwifery training institutions, pending investigations and further directives. Equally suspended is the Director of Nursing in the Ministry of Health, Nwosu Dorathy Njideka.

In a letter addressed to the Speaker of the State Assembly, Rt. Hon. Emmanuel Emeruwa, the governor sent a list of 19 nominees to the lAbia State House of Assembly for screening and approval.

Other names on the list include Chaka Chukwumerije (son of former Senator Uchechukwu Chukwumerije), Prof Monica Ironkwe, Kingsely Anoribe, Philemon Asonye Ogbonna, Mike Akpara and Ngozi Okoronkwo.

Also on the list are Okey Kanu, Ikechukwu Uwaoma, Uzo Nwachukwu, Prof Joel Friday Ogbonna, Chima Emmanuel Oriaku, Nwaobilor Nwadimma Ananaba, Dr Chimezie Isaac Ukaegbu, Ngozi Blessing Felix, Don Otumchere Oti, Sunny Okebugwu Onwuma, Ikechukwu Monday and Mathew Chikodi Ekwuribe.

According to a release by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Kazie Uko, the directive took immediate effect.