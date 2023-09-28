From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Governor Alex Otti has performed the official flag off of the construction of the 3.5 kilometre – 6 lane Okpara Square -Ossah -Express Tower Road, promising the project will be executed with a standard drainage system, solar-powered street lights and walkways.

Speaking at the event, Otti promised that the road project would be extended to the Onuimo axis in Imo State.

The Governor said the decision to expand the road to 6 lanes was to unlock the economic potential of Umuahia the state capital as well as open up the city to greater economic opportunities.

He disclosed that his administration has commenced payment of compensation to owners of the 130 structures marked for demolition to pave the way for the project.

He announced that all the money needed to pay compensation had been provided and advised those yet to receive theirs to exercise patience as the delay could be from their financial

institutions.

While expressing optimism that Craneburg, the company handling the project will do a good job, he disclosed that the same project would be replicated on the Imo River – Umuikaa-Obikabia-Umuene – Ukaegbu road in Aba, down to Ikot Ekpene road as an alternative into Akwa Ibom State to decongest the commercial city of Aba.

In another development, Otti has commissioned and reopened for use the renovated and reequipped Abia Specialist Hospital on Aba Road and the Amachara General Hospital all in Umuahia.

While commissioning the Amachara General Hospital, the governor noted that the health facility was first opened in 1932 but regretted it was later allowed to dilapidate.

Otti announced that the government targets to fully restore all primary, secondary and tertiary health institutions in the state for them to function optimally.

Commissioner for Health, Dr Ngozi Okoronkwo said the rehabilitation of the hospitals was a promise made and fulfilled, adding that other government hospitals across the state will soon receive similar attention.