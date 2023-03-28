Asaga Ohafia Development Union has described the victory of Alex Otti in the March 18 governorship election as timely, and a victory that will strategically drive Abians collective agenda to restore the glory of the state and make her truly number one in Nigeria.

In a congratulatory message, yesterday, by Obinna Kalu Onugu and Okpa Ibekwem Okpa, general secretary and president general respectively, the group said it was confident that the track record of Otti and exemplary leadership as a banker, investor, and philanthropist, will put him in a position to hit the ground running and to fulfil the mandate of properly harnessing the potential of Abia state for greatness.

“On behalf of Asaga (Ohafia) Development Union (ADU), we write to congratulate you on your recent and well-deserved election as the next governor of Abia State.

“Though the journey to your victory was tough and distressing, we commend your doggedness and commitment which led to the success we are celebrating today. Indeed, your election comes at a time when our dear God’s Own State is in dire need of a visionary leader who will strategically drive Abians collective agenda to restore the glory of the state and make it truly number one in Nigeria.

“Given the proven track record of your charismatic and exemplary leadership as a banker, investor, and philanthropist, we have no doubt of your readiness and capacity to successfully fulfil the mandate of properly harnessing the potential of the state for greatness.

“Being a dogged democrat, as you embark on your new responsibilities as the chief servant of the state, we implore you to be magnanimous in victory and carry everyone along so that we can collectively push on the frontiers of development to achieve the desired prosperity.

“We wish to assure you of our union’s support, solidarity and prayers, even as we look forward to collaborating with your incoming administration to advance the developmental goals of our Asaga (Ohafia) community.

“As you prepare to assume duty on May 29, accept our best wishes for a successful term in office and for your continued good health and well-being. We look forward to welcoming you to Asaga, Ohafia very soon.”