From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Governor Alex Otti has directed aides of former Governor of the state, Okezie Ikpeazu to return all Government properties in their possession within three days or face the hard music of the law.

A release by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Prof Kenneth Kalu said the government had observed that some officials including appointees of the past administration were still holding on to Government properties such as vehicles, generators, laptops and other assets.

Otti warned that anybody who was still in possession of such Government properties has up to 4 pm on Thursday to return them.

The release read in part, “It has come to the knowledge of the State Government that some Government officials, including appointees of the past administration, are still holding on to Government properties, such as vehicles, generators, laptops and other assets.

“Anyone who is in possession of Government properties is hereby directed to return such to the Office of the Secretary to the State Government, on or before 4 pm on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, and obtain a necessary acknowledgement from the SSG’s Office”.

The release warned that failure to comply with the Governor’s directive will attract sanctions.