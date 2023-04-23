From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

The Governor-Elect of Abia State, Dr. Alex Otti has denied inviting former head of state, General Yakubu Gowon to Abia for a prayer programme that will kick-start his inauguration as governor on May 29.

This is even as Otti has announced the appointment of some prominent Abians as members of the Inauguration Committee for his swearing-in on May 29.

Those against Gowon’s coming to Abia cited the 1966 coup, in which the first military head of state, General Thomas Aguiyi Ironsi was killed and the put the blame on the door steps of the former.

In a release by his media adviser, Ferdinand Ekeoma, Otti accused the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the state of being behind the rumour making the rounds that he invited Gowon to Abia.

The statement said the aim of the PDP government in Abia in propagating the rumour was to incite hate, violence, and terrorism against Otti and the citizens of Abia, as payback for their defeat at the polls.

The release read in part, “The latest action by the PDP in Abia State to beguile the people and incite hate is to allege that Dr. Otti had invited a former Military Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon (Rtd.), to come and pray at his inauguration as Governor.

“The PDP further garnished is deliberate falsehood, evoking the ugly memories of the military coups of the past and the murder of Nigeria’s first military Head of State, General Aguiyi-Ironsi, leading to the devastating Nigerian Civil War where millions of Igbos were killed.

“It is important that for the benefit of the good people of Abia State, in particular, Nigerians and for the records, we state as follows:

“The Governor-Elect, Dr. Alex Otti, at no point, invited Gowon for any prayer session.

“Dr. Otti has only on Friday, April 21, 2023, set up an Inauguration Committee to organise a befitting handover and inauguration events on May 29, 2023.

“To the contrary, the organisers of the said prayer programme, “Nigeria Prays”, a project initiated by Gen Gowon, listed Governor Okezie Ikpeazu as the “Chief Host” of the event, while Dr. Otti was merely listed as one of several special guests. One wonders how Otti, a guest, could have invited people in a programme that had Ikpeazu as the Chief Host.

“Governor Okezie Ikpeazu had at various times in the past hosted Gen Gowon while on visits to the State.

“While we do not hold brief for Gowon or the Ironsi family, we are aware that both families have maintained cordial relationship for several years now, which was possibly the reason Gowon at one point attended the traditional wedding of the Late Ironsi’s daughter at their country home in Umuahia. He also had Mrs. Ironsi as Board Member of the Yakubu Gowon Centrer, and attended the burial of Mrs. Ironsi not too long ago.

“So, it was obvious that Gowon was not the target of the vicious lies, blackmail and incitement sponsored by the PDP and Abia State Government, but Dr. Alex Otti.

We are by this statement formally alerting the security agencies on the plot by the outgoing PDP government in Abia to incite hate, violence, and terrorism against Dr. Otti and the citizens of Abia, as payback for their defeat at the polls.

“The Abia Governor-Elect wishes to reassure Abians that he is ready to hit the ground running as governor, starting May 29, 2023, and will do all within the law to ensure the protection of lives and property of the citizenry thereafter”.

Meanwhile, Otti has announced the appointment of some prominent Abians as members of the Inauguration Committee for his swearing-in on May 29.

The 75-member committee is headed by Hon Iheanacho Obioma, the Campaign Coordinator of the Alex Otti Campaign Organisation.

The Inauguration Committee has eight sub-committees which include Finance, Programme, Venue, Logistics, Protocol, Security, Entertainment and Media and Publicity.

Otti, while inaugurating the members at the Banquet Hall of his residence in Umuehim, Nvosi, Isialangwa Local Government Area, urged them to justify the confidence reposed in them by organising hitch-free, peaceful and befitting events.

Some of the events being planned are the handing over ceremony, the Interdenominational Christian Service, and Muslim Jumat.