Governor of Abia State, Dr. Alex Otti, has directed the immediate ban on the operation of commercial motorcyclists, otherwise known as Okada, within Umuahia, the State capital, and Aba metropolis.

A statement by Kazie Uko, chief press secretary to the governor, yesterday, said: “Effective Monday, August 14, 2023, any motorcycle seen on the streets of Umuahia and Aba townships being used for such purpose will be impounded by the security agencies. Also, security agencies have been directed to arrest any individual caught violating this order, for possible prosecution.This directive takes immediate effect.”