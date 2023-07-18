From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Governor Alex Otti has approved an upward review of stipend paid to traditional rulers in Abia State, from three to five percent of allocation accruing to Local Governments in the state.

Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Uzor Nwachukwu made this known while briefing Journalists on the resolutions of the State Executive Council meeting held in Umuahia.

Nwachukwu said the increment to the constitutional five percent was to encourage the royal fathers as they are partners in progress with the government.

He informed that everything about submission of salary schedules of verified workers at the Local Government Service level has been sorted out, adding that salaries of workers of the LGAs including primary and junior secondary school teachers would be paid this week.

Also speaking, the Commissioner for Information and Culture, Prince Okey Kanu said the State Government has concluded plans to construct a six lane road stretching from Abia Tower to Michael Okpara Square, Umuahia.

He said the road construction as part of the beautification plans of the government, was aimed by the Governor Otti led government to enhance the aesthetics of Umuahia, the capital city.

Kanu said repairs, paliatives and renovation of roads, including the nine roads awarded by Dr Otti in Aba were to be completed within the first 100 days in office.

The Commissioner for Health, Dr. Ngozi Okoronkwo on her part, revealed that three hospitals in the State, including Abia Diagnostic Centre, Umuahia, Cottage Hospital, Abayi and General Hospital, Umunnato, Bende Local Government Area are selected for renovations and equipmented within the first 100 days of the administration.

She used the opportunity to inform that there was no plan by the State government to sack medical Doctors in the employ of Abia State and urged people to disregard the rumour about the purported sack.