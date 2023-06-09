Okey Sampson, Umuahia

The Governor of Abia State, Dr. Alex Otti has approved the suspension of the Rector, Abia State College of Health Sciences and Management Technology, Aba, Dr. Osita Igbe, effective immediately. Otti has in turn appointed Ndukwe Obiwe as the Acting Rector of the College.

This is as the deputy governor of the state, Ikechukwu Emetu has stressed the need for the present administration to ensure the state inter and intra State boundaries was resolved and brought to an end.

A release by Kazie Ukoh, Chief Press Secretary (COS) to the Governor directed the suspended Rector to handover the duties of his office to Obiwe, currently the Deputy Rector, who will continue in acting capacity pending the appointment of a substantive Rector.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Governor, Emetu has during a meeting he held with members of the State Boundary Committee and Stakeholders on boundary matters at the Government House Umuahia House, stressed the determination of the present administration to ensure that the state inter and intra State boundaries is resolved and brought to an end.

He noted that conflicts along the boundary lines have led to loss of lives and properties as well as retarded meaningful development in the State and beyond.

The Deputy Governor used the occasion to call for cooperation from MDAS and stakeholders involved in boundary matters to help stem the tide of boundary disputes in the State especially during this farming season.

Emetu regretted that the National Boundary Commission have not been able to muster enough courage to tackle the crisis permanently and assured that Government will render the necessary assistance to ensure that peace is restored along the State Boundary lines.