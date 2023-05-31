From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Governor of Abia state, Dr. Alex Otti has made his first appointment of eight persons into his administration.

The appointees are Prof. Kenneth Kalu -Secretary to the State Government; Dr. Caleb Ajagba, Chief of Staff (CPS) to the Governor and Dr. Ngozi Okoronkwo, Special Adviser, Health Care Delivery Services.

Others are Ferdinand Ekeoma, Special Adviser, Media and Publicity; Kazie Ukoh, Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to the Governor; Mrs. Njum Onyemenam, Accountant General and Ogbonnia Okereke, Head, Special Taskfore on Emergency Cleanup of Aba & Umuahia.

A release by Ekeoma said the appointments take immediate effect.