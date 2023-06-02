From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

The Abia State governor, Dr. Alex Otti, has appointed 22 aides into his government. They comprise the chief of protocol, 10 special advisers and 11 senior special assistants.

This is even as the state deputy governor, Ikechukwu Emetu, has ordered the arrest of some market leaders and touts for disobeying the governor’s directive on illegal collection of levies in the state.

A release by the Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to the governor, Kazie Ukoh, said those appointed special advisers are: Michael Akpara – Special Adviser on Finance; Professor Uche Eme Uche – Special Adviser on Education; Professor Joel F. Ogbonna – Special Adviser on Petroleum and Energy; Chimereze Okigbo – Special Adviser on Internally Generated Revenue and Uzor Nwachukwu – Special Adviser on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs.

Others are: Kingsley Anosike – Special Adviser on Planning and Strategy; Rev Father Christian Uche Anokwuru – Special Adviser on Policies and Interventions; Okey Kanu – Special Adviser on Strategic Communication; Navy Commander Macdonald Ubah (Rtd) – Special Adviser on Security and Dr. Chimezie Ukaegbu – Special Adviser on Trade and Commerce.

According to the release, those appointed senior special assistants include, Uwanna Ikechukwu – Senior Special Assistant on Legal Matters;

Dr. Clifford C. Agbaeze – Senior Special Assistant on Agriculture; Uche Ukeje – Senior Special Assistant on Aba Rejuvenation; Dodoh Okafor – Special Assistant on Public Communication; Uzoma Nwagba – Senior Special Assistant on Digital Economy and SME, and Ifeoma Thomas – Special Assistant on Vulnerable Groups and Poverty Alleviation.

Equally on the list are Dike Nwankwo – Senior Special Assistant, Special Duties; Dr. (Mrs.) Betty Emeka-Obasi – Senior Special Assistant, Special Duties; Chinedu Ekeke – Senior Special Assistant Youth and Sports Development; Chuka Ofili – Senior Special Assistant, Domestic, and Luke Ukara Onyeani – Senior Special Assistant on Legislative Matters. While Uche Mark Nwosu is the Chief of Protocol

Meanwhile, the Abia State deputy governor, Emetu has ordered the arrest of touts and market leaders in Aba for disobeying Gov. Otti’s directive on the suspension of all levies imposed on transporters and traders in the state.