As New House International Limited leads SMEs

From Adewale Sanyaolu, Houston, Texas

African oil and gas executives and Small Medium Enterprises (SMEs) operators are set to discuss opportunities and collaborations for investment in the industry at the 2023 Offshore Technology Conference (OTC) which kicks off today in Houston, Texas, USA

A statement by the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), New House International Limited, Mrs Jumoke Oyedun, released in Houston, explained that New House International Limited., an indigenous events management company, would leading part of the delegation to the 2023 OTC.

Oyedun said that the annual event, one of the largest gatherings of oil and gas industry operators in the world, would attract foreign investment and lead to a partnership that would boost the regional oil and gas industry.

“New House International Limited is an indigenous Events Management Company (EMC) registered also in the United States of America with a vision to support and promote oil and gas businesses, especially Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) from the African region to the global market.

The company coordinates the exhibition, participation, and logistics of these SMEs at international conferences and exhibitions.

OTC 2023 presents another unique opportunity for interested companies to showcase themselves,” she said.

According to her, the conference will afford participants the opportunity to meet with global leading oil and gas firms and the latest technology providers in the oil and gas industry.

She said that the conference would also afford the delegate to tap into the opportunities available in the global energy industry.

“The African delegation comprises Chief Executive Officers of oil service companies and government officials from; Nigeria, Ghana, Senegal, Uganda, Tanzania, Uganda, Gambia, Namibia, and Mozambique among others

They will during the conference, make several presentations aimed at highlighting the opportunities for investment in their respective oil and gas industry and will explore opportunities to attract foreign investment and partnership to boost the regional oil and gas industry.

Oyedun added: “The CEOs of various oil companies will discuss and secure business transactions with relevant participating companies.

One of the major sideline activities during the OTC is the Africa energy forum with the theme: “Building Resilience in Africa’s Energy Sector in the Era of Energy Transition”.

Confirmed speakers include Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, Minister of Energy, Ghana, Nigeria’s Gabriel Taminu Aduda, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum Resources, Cheikh Niane, General Secretary and Vice Minister of Petroleum and Energy, Senegal.

The panellists are Engr Gbite Falade, Managing Director/CEO NDEP, Mr Joe Mensah, Senior Vice President and Head of Ghana Business Unit, Kosmos Energy, Mr Egbert Faibille Jnr Esq, CEO Petroleum Commission Ghana, Ms Cany Jobe, Director of Exploration and Production, The Gambia National Petroleum Corporation, Gambia, Ms Niasse Aissatou Cissoko, CEO Senegal Oil and Gas Academy, Senegal, Mr Abdulsamad Abdulrahim, Associate of Tanzania Oil and Gas Service Providers, and Mr Opoku Ahweneeh Danquah CEO, Ghana National Petroleum Corporation.

Some of the companies exhibiting under the auspices of New House International Limited, included; Lee Engineering and Construction Company Limited, Well Energy Services Limited, Tasaniola Nigeria Limited, ACME Multitech Services, Omnienergy Limited, Argo Green Limited, Ardova Limited.

Others are Faithworth Energy Limited Goddie Chemicals International Limited, Ursyfin Limited, Well Energy Limited, Ilaji Resorts and Sports and Timproxy Limited

“Our partner organizations included USA-Ghatex International LLC, American Chamber of Commerce, Acme Multitech Services Limited and Ghana-Houston Chamber of Commerce,’’ Oyedun added.