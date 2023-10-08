From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The Joint Labour Movement in Osun State has written Governor Ademola Adeleke, demanding the commencement of immediate payment of N35,000 wage reward in the state.

A letter written to Governor Adeleke, obtained by our correspondent on Sunday, dated 6th October and jointly signed by the NLC Chairperson, Modupeola Oyedele, TUC Chairman, Bimbo Fasasi and JNC chairman, Lasun Akindele.

The unions noted that the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) have directed all state councils to immediately engage their respective state governments in effecting the agreed sum of N35,000 wage rewards to all categories of workers across the board in the state service.

They also recalled that the labor movement in the state had already written the governor on the subject matter earlier sometime in June and a follow-up reminder was also sent in July to that effect.

“We are confident that worker’s welfare is important and very dear to your heart. It is therefore in this spirit that we urge Your Excellency to graciously approve the agreed sum of N35,000 wage rewards to all categories of workers across the board in the state service commencing from September 2023 as contained in the signed memorandum of understanding that averted the proposed strike.

“This kind gesture will go a very long way in ameliorating and cushioning the hardship we are going through as workers in the state occasioned by the subsidy removal on the PMS with its attendant biting economic effects and as well motivate your ever loyal and highly supportive workforce to do more,” the union added.