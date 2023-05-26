From Bamigbola Gbolagunte

A pro democracy group in Osun State, The Third Force has stressed the need for the zoning of the speakership position in the next Assembly.

The group made up of pro democracy activists urged the leadership of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state to zone the speakership position to Ifelodun/Boripe/Odo-Otin federal constituency of Osun central senatorial district.

Specifically, the group noted that Odo-Otin Local Government deserves the position of the Speaker as it is the only local government without any vital political office in the federal constituency.

Addressing a press conference in Osogbo on Friday, the convener of the group, Comrade Femi Babalola noted that Ifelodun Local Government has already produced a member of the House of Representatives while the state House of Assembly member elect from Boripe is not a member of the PDP.

He stressed the need for leaders of the PDP to microzone the speakership position to Odo -Otin Local Government in the spirit of fairness and justice.

The group exonerated the state Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke from alleged favourism in who becomes the next speaker of the state House of Assembly.

He said “May we boldly say that we embark on a very good investigative research and we find out that the executive Governor is loyal to all the House of Assembly members elect without isolating anyone.

“The Party and the Stakeholders in the party will ultimately decide and micro-zone where they want the pendulum to swing. It’s not the governor or anyone,the onus of responsibility of deciding where to go lies on the party.

“In every community there are elders. In every association, be it political, social, commercial and even religion there are leaders. One of the principal functions of the leaders is to see to the welfare of the group and also to take critical stands and decisions where necessary. A case in point of the office of the Speaker.

“An individual that’s capable, energetic, intelligent and highly cerebral. An epitome of honesty, academically sound, trustworthy not feebleminded. The legislative arm of govt has enormous task ahead of it. A very loyal individual, someone who has been part of struggle, an individual who work assiduously with the present government is therefore needed.

“May we quickly say that from the information gathered,the position of the Speaker has been zoned to Ifelodun Boripe and Odo-Otin federal Constituency.

“This is understandable. Olorunda/Osogbo/Irepodun federal constituency has been given the slot of the Secretary to the State Government while Ila/Boluwaduro/Ifedayo federal constituency has a Senator.

“Let those who sponsors campaign of calumny, character assassination of the Governor be wary of that. The party is yet to decide who gets what. Why crying fouls, why anticipating failure? he added.